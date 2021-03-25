Chardan Capital Thinks 89bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.79, close to its 52-week low of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 32.6% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 89bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.33, implying a 183.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

89bio’s market cap is currently $531.4M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETNB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.