Chardan Capital Thinks 89bio’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital maintained a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.37, close to its 52-week low of $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 31.5% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 89bio with a $58.60 average price target, a 154.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 89bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.