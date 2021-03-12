Chardan Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Hold rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evelo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a one-year high of $19.93 and a one-year low of $3.01. Currently, Evelo Biosciences has an average volume of 423.8K.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of monoclonal microbials, a modality of oral biologic medicines. It has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.