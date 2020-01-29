Chardan Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for uniQure (QURE)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Catalyst Biosciences, and Evelo Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.00, a 46.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.49 and a one-year low of $32.00. Currently, uniQure has an average volume of 517.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QURE in relation to earlier this year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.