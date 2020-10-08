Chardan Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 46.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 8.9M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.