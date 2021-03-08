Chardan Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) on March 1. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 71.4% and a 71.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Editas Medicine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.88, representing a 41.2% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.00 and a one-year low of $9.18. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTLA in relation to earlier this year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.