Chardan Capital Remains a Hold on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 50.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Seres Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.63.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.68 million and GAAP net loss of $8.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.09 million and had a net profit of $11.15 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

