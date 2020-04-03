Chardan Capital Remains a Buy on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.0% and a 22.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.00, representing a 143.9% upside. In a report issued on March 19, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

Based on Vascular Biogenics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126K and GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.87 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.