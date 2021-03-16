Chardan Capital Remains a Buy on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Solid Biosciences with a $14.00 average price target, implying a 72.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Solid Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $29.26 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.