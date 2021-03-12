Chardan Capital Remains a Buy on Exicure (XCUR)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae maintained a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exicure with a $10.67 average price target, which is a 436.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exicure’s market cap is currently $219M and has a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.