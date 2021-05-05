Chardan Capital Remains a Buy on Durect (DRRX)

In a report released today, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Durect (DRRX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Durect has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is a 264.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.96 and a one-year low of $1.52. Currently, Durect has an average volume of 1.85M.

DURECT Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company products include alzet and lactel. Its pipeline includes DUR-928, which focuses on lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival; and POSIMIR, which is an analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide pain relief after surgery. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.