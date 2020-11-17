Chardan Capital Remains a Buy on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released yesterday, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arbutus Biopharma with a $6.50 average price target, a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 1.69M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.