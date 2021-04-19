Chardan Capital Remains a Buy on 4d Pharma (LBPS)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on 4d Pharma (LBPS) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 49.1% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 4d Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

4d Pharma’s market cap is currently $289.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

4d pharma PLC and its subsidiaries are in the business of research and development and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops biotherapeutic products for diseases such as cancer, asthma, autism, and autoimmune conditions such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Its developing science includes Live biotherapeutics, Microbiome, MicroRx, MicroDx, and others.