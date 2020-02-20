Chardan Capital Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Tocagen (TOCA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Tocagen (TOCA), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tocagen is a Hold with an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $0.43. Currently, Tocagen has an average volume of 566.3K.

Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy compan. It focuses on the development of product candidates designed to activate a patient’s immune system against their own cancer from within. It is in the business of discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer.