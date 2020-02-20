Chardan Capital Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Tocagen (TOCA)

Catie Powers- February 20, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Tocagen (TOCA), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tocagen is a Hold with an average price target of $1.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $0.43. Currently, Tocagen has an average volume of 566.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy compan. It focuses on the development of product candidates designed to activate a patient’s immune system against their own cancer from within. It is in the business of discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts