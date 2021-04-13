Chardan Capital Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Vincera Pharma (VINC)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Vincera Pharma (VINC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 71.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vincera Pharma with a $33.00 average price target.

