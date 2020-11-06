Chardan Capital Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emergent Biosolutions with a $107.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $137.61 and a one-year low of $46.37. Currently, Emergent Biosolutions has an average volume of 623.4K.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.