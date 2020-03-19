Chardan Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.95, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.2% and a 14.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, implying a 250.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.73 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Vascular Biogenics has an average volume of 100.6K.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. It offers different programs for cancer and inflammatory disease patients such as vascular targeting system and Lecinoxoids.