Chardan Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.97, close to its 52-week high of $39.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 73.5% and a 79.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Editas Medicine is a Hold with an average price target of $34.67.

Based on Editas Medicine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.84 million and net profit of $7.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.94 million.

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J. Keith Joung and David R. Liu in September 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.