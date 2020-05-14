Chardan Capital Reiterates a Buy Rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) on May 11 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a one-year high of $9.96 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 283.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.