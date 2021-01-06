Chardan Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vincera Pharma (VINC)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Vincera Pharma (VINC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 86.1% and a 81.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vincera Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vincera Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $434.3K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $100.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.