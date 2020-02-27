Chardan Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Editas Medicine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, implying a 60.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Editas Medicine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $37.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $25.05 million.

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR); and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).