Chardan Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on ProQR (PRQR)

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ProQR with a $20.00 average price target, a 320.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on ProQR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.14 million.

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

