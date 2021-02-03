Chardan Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 52.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Kaleido Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $12.67 average price target.

Voyager Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $281M and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.