Chardan Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evelo Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on Evelo Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.44 million.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of monoclonal microbials, a modality of oral biologic medicines. It has three product candidates, EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer.

