Chardan Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on RegenXBio (RGNX)

Christine Brown- December 18, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on RegenXBio (RGNX), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Minerva Neurosciences.

RegenXBio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

Based on RegenXBio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.2 million.

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. The company was founded by Kennth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

