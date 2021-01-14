Chardan Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) today and set a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Meiragtx Holdings.

Kaleido Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.41 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Kaleido Biosciences has an average volume of 134.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn and Noubar B. Afeyan in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.