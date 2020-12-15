Chardan Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on BiomX (PHGE)

Carrie Williams- December 15, 2020, 6:21 AM EDT

In a report issued on December 10, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, a 275.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

BiomX’s market cap is currently $145.3M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.35.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

