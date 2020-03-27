Chardan Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, implying a 147.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.56 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 619.6K.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.