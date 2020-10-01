Chardan Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Solid Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.17.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.