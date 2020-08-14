Chardan Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Passage Bio (PASG)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on Passage Bio (PASG) on May 22 and set a price target of $32.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Passage Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.25.

Passage Bio, Inc. operates as a genetic medicines company. It focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company assembles a portfolio of genetic medicine products, which includes PBGM01 for the treatment of GM1, PBFT02 for the treatment of FTD and PBKR03 for the treatment of Krabbe disease. Passage Bio was founded by Stephen P. Squinto, Tadataka Yamada, David A. Socks, Aditya Kohli, and James M. Wilson in July 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.