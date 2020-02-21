Chardan Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.58, close to its 52-week high of $67.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 48.6% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Kodiak Sciences, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Emergent Biosolutions with a $69.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.45 and a one-year low of $39.11. Currently, Emergent Biosolutions has an average volume of 281.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBS in relation to earlier this year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats.