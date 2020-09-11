Chardan Capital Initiates a Buy Rating on ARYA Sciences Acquisition III (ARYA)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition III (ARYA) received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits on June 4. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 60.4% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The the analyst consensus on ARYA Sciences Acquisition III is currently a Hold rating.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III is a blank check company.