Chardan Capital Initiates a Buy Rating on ARYA Sciences Acquisition (ARYA)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition (ARYA) received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARYA Sciences Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARYA Sciences Acquisition’s market cap is currently $257M and has a P/E ratio of 44.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. is an organized blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more entities. The company was founded by Joseph Eric Edelman, Adam Stone and Michael Altman in June 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.