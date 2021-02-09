Chardan Capital Downgrades Ocugen (OCGN) to Hold

Ocugen (OCGN) received a Hold rating and a $13.00 price target from Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.81, close to its 52-week high of $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Ocugen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.38.

Based on Ocugen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.77 million.

Ocugen, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for eye diseases. Its pipeline of therapies includes OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, OCU100, and OCU300. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.