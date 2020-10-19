Chardan Capital Believes Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Still Has Room to Grow

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.53, close to its 52-week high of $27.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.42.

The company has a one-year high of $27.07 and a one-year low of $9.18. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has an average volume of 841.4K.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.