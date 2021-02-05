Chardan Capital Believes Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Still Has Room to Grow

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae maintained a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.92, close to its 52-week high of $86.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 55.8% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.89, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $8.71B and has a P/E ratio of -95.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Christopher Richard Anzalone, the CEO of ARWR bought 40,510 shares for a total of $232,006.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.