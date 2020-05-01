ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.33.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChannelAdvisor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a one-year high of $11.90 and a one-year low of $4.40. Currently, ChannelAdvisor has an average volume of 181.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECOM in relation to earlier this year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution that enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart. The firm also offers solutions that allow brands to send their web visitors or digital marketing audiences directly to authorize resellers and to gain insight into consumer behaviour. The company was founded by M. Scot Wingo and Aris Antanas Buinevicius in June 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.