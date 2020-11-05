Change Healthcare (CHNG) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.24, close to its 52-week high of $15.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.43.

The company has a one-year high of $15.54 and a one-year low of $6.18. Currently, Change Healthcare has an average volume of 2.46M.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.