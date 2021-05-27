Change Healthcare (CHNG) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.88, close to its 52-week high of $24.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Alignment Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

Change Healthcare’s market cap is currently $7.01B and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.36.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.