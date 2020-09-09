Change Healthcare (CHNG) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.86, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.61 and a one-year low of $6.18. Currently, Change Healthcare has an average volume of 3.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHNG in relation to earlier this year.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.