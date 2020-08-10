ChampionX (CHX) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Ian Macpherson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on ChampionX (CHX), with a price target of $12.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Macpherson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.9% and a 34.4% success rate. Macpherson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Nine Energy Service, and Core Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChampionX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.27.

Based on ChampionX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $261 million and GAAP net loss of $634 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $300 million and had a net profit of $19.66 million.

Apergy Corp. provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through the following two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment consists of including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment, software and industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. The company was founded on October 10, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.