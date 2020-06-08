ChampionX (CHX) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on ChampionX (CHX) on June 5 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 35.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChampionX with a $11.33 average price target, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.80 and a one-year low of $2.89. Currently, ChampionX has an average volume of 4.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHX in relation to earlier this year.

Apergy Corp. provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through the following two segments: Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment consists of including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment, software and industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. The company was founded on October 10, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.