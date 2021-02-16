Chakana Copper (CHKKF) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Chakana Copper (CHKKF) today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 43.7% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Allegiant Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chakana Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.75.

Based on Chakana Copper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.45 million.

Chakana Copper Corp. acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties. It operates through the tourmaline breccia pipes, and Soledad projects. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.