CH Robinson (CHRW) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to CH Robinson (CHRW). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.33, representing a -9.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

CH Robinson’s market cap is currently $13.5B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 47.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.