CH Robinson (CHRW) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson (CHRW) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Majors is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.1% success rate. Majors covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Werner Enterprises.

CH Robinson has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.20, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CH Robinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.79 billion and net profit of $99.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.14 billion and had a net profit of $187 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHRW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.