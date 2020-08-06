CH Robinson (CHRW) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Hold rating on CH Robinson (CHRW) on July 30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.51, close to its 52-week high of $99.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 76.7% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $91.15 average price target, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $96.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CH Robinson’s market cap is currently $12.88B and has a P/E ratio of 27.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 114.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.