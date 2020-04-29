CH Robinson (CHRW) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to CH Robinson (CHRW). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $72.58 average price target, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.24 and a one-year low of $56.94. Currently, CH Robinson has an average volume of 2.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHRW in relation to earlier this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.