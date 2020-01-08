CH Robinson (CHRW) Gets a Buy Rating from Loop Capital Markets

Loop Capital Markets analyst Jeff Kauffman maintained a Buy rating on CH Robinson (CHRW) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.32.

Kauffman has an average return of 2.6% when recommending CH Robinson.

According to TipRanks.com, Kauffman is ranked #1940 out of 5783 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $78.88 average price target, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on CH Robinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $187 million.

