CGI Group (GIB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Scotiabank gave CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Steven Li maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group today and set a price target of C$102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.04.

Li has an average return of 6.4% when recommending CGI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #662 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CGI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.96, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$110.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $46.32. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 226.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.