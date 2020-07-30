CGI Group (GIB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Scotiabank gave CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group yesterday and set a price target of C$110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 77.7% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CGI Group with a $75.94 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$92.00 price target.

Based on CGI Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion and net profit of $315 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 billion and had a net profit of $318 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.